Zomato's 'Virat Your Service' vs Pak App's 'No Cheat Days' Twitter Banter

Virat Kohli plays a shot at a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan (AFP)

India's Zomato and a food-ordering app in Pakistan had a passive aggressive banter on Twitter after Virat Kohli's superb performance powered India to a spectacular win against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match yesterday.

After the match ended, Zomato tweeted, "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat your service."

The India food-ordering app had not tagged anyone.

However, Pakistan's Careem retweeted Zomato's post and added a comment, "We don't have cheat days."

We don't have cheat days 🙄 https://t.co/zFa6friGAg — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 23, 2022

Careem, the Dubai-based firm which markets itself as a super app, is popular in West Asia.

Many Indians chimed in for Zomato. "Don't forget to change the taste this time because they [Pakistan] might be bored of this dish at this moment," a Twitter user Rohan said.

"Distribute firecrackers to every home in India quickly," businessman Chitrak Shah tweeted.

For Careem, Pakistani Twitter users asked for a raise for the social media person who "owned it" with the reply to Zomato.

Skipper Rohit Sharma ranked Virat Kohli's match-winning exploits against Pakistan as not just his best-ever innings but one of the greatest in Indian cricket history, with the superstar batsman admitting he had never experienced such emotion.

Virat Kohli was in tears at the end, overcome by the occasion, with Rohit Sharma hailing his cool head.

"Definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in, and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be one of India's best knocks," said Rohit Sharma of Virat Kohli's 53-ball effort.

"Because until the 13th over we were so behind the game, and the required rate was just climbing up and up. But to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat, and then obviously Hardik (Pandya) played a role there as well," the India skipper said.