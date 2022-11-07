T20 World Cup: Zomato's Epic Response To Careem Pakistan's 'Cheat Day' Remark Is Unmissable

The exchange started on October 21

Ever since the beginning of the T20 world cup, Twitter has been flooded with memes and commentary. Now, Zomato and Careem Pakistan's tongue-in-cheek exchange on Twitter has left netizens in splits. After Pakistan's victory against Bangladesh, Zomato replied to Careem's October 23 'Cheat Day' tweet and gave an epic reply.

Zomato replied with a 'lol' and the tweet collected more than 15,000 likes. Moments later, Indian cricket fans flooded Twitter with memes on Pakistan cricket players who were accused of ball tampering and spot-fixing.

The exchange started on October 21 when Zomato tweeted, "Lights laga li (have you put on the lights)" to its followers. Careem Pakistan responded to the Tweet with "We hope you guys are ready for your pre-Diwali gift (read defeat)."

After India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign opener at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Zomato wrote, "Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye mithayi lenge ya aansuo se pet bhar liya?" (Best wishes for Diwali. Will you have some sweets or are you full after drowning in tears)?"

In another tweet, Zomato wrote, "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat? Virat (Kohli) at your service".

When India lost a match to Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Careem Pakistan tagged Zomato and shared a meme from the Bollywood film Hera Pheri to take a dig at India's defeat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan joined India in T20 World Cup Semi-final after it defeated Bangladesh by 5-wickets.