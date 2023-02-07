Zomato's Response To Virat Kohli's Tweet On Losing His Phone Goes Viral

The tweet triggered numerous reactions.

Cricketer Virat Kohli recently took to the microblogging site Twitter to share that he has lost his new phone. He revealed that he lost his phone even before unboxing it. He wrote, "Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" His tweet soon went viral and Zomato had the best solution.

The food-delivering platform offered a solution. Zomato replied that he should free to order ice cream from bhabhi's (Anushka Sharma) phone if that would make him feel any better. "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help," the tweet read.

Check out the tweet:

feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help 😇 — zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023

The tweet triggered numerous reactions. While some showed concern, others assumed that it could be a promotional gimmick. A user wrote, "What if bhabhi uses swiggy."

Another user commented, "You should have asked the address to deliver the ice cream first. He would have definitely paid from the available phone."

The third user wrote, "Feel free to uninstall the app from bhabhi's phone if that will help."

"You guys are real Business Man... You have great ideas to make a profit even in adverse situations," the fourth user commented.