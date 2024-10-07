Zomato CEO Says He Was Stopped From Using Mall's Lift While Collecting Order

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said he was asked to take stairs at Gurugram's Ambience Mall

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Sunday alleged that a mall in Gurugram stopped him from using the lift while he was picking up a food order as a delivery executive.

Mr Goyal, who along with his wife Grecia Munoz took on the role of delivery partner to get a first-hand experience of their challenges, said he was told to take the stairs when he went to the Ambience Mall to collect an order.

"During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners," he posted on X and tagged a video elaborating upon his experience in a Zomato delivery agent uniform.

"We reached Ambience Mall in Gurugram to pick up the order from Haldiram's. I was told to take the other entrance, and realised they were asking me to take the stairs. Went in again on the main entrance to make sure there aren't any elevators for delivery partners," he said.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 6, 2024

Mr Goyal claimed he took the stairs to the third floor to realise that delivery partners cannot enter the mall and have to wait at the stairs to receive orders.

"Chilled with my fellow delivery partners while also getting valuable feedback from them," the Zomato boss said, adding that he was finally able to sneak in to collect the order when the staircase guard "took a small break".

Reacting to his post, many users said that not just malls but various societies also don't allow delivery partners to take the main lift.

"Every society, every mall and every office should make it mandatory for delivery partners to use normal regular lifts and entrances/exits. There shouldn't be any divide," a user said.

Last week, Mr Goyal shared a post in which he was seen riding on the streets of Gurugram while delivering orders.

"Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride," he wrote and posted pictures with Ms Munoz, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal.