'Spread Happiness': Zomato Customer's Sweet Gesture For Delivery Agent On His Birthday Is Viral

A Zomato delivery agent experienced an unexpected birthday celebration while braving the heavy rains in Ahmedabad, and the heartwarming moment captured the internet's attention. The video, shared by Yash Shah on Instagram, showcases the touching gesture.

The video starts with customers noticing that the delivery agent, soaked from the rain, was working on his birthday. Eager to brighten his day, they decided to surprise him. As he delivered their order, they welcomed him with a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday" and handed him a small gift.

The delivery agent, clearly moved by the surprise, responded with a beaming smile, deeply touched by their kindness.

The post's caption reads, "Spread happiness by whatever means you can. Thank you Zomato for giving us the opportunity."

Since being shared a week ago, the video has accumulated nearly two million views, along with countless likes and comments praising the customers' thoughtful act.

The short clip also drew a response from Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, as well as reactions from the official Instagram accounts of Zomato and Zomato Delivery Partner.

A user commented, "Best thing I saw today."

Another user commented, "This gesture must have been one of the sweetest things of his day."

"The content i pay internet bills for," the third user remarked.

Earlier this week, another video went viral, showing a Zomato agent wading through knee-deep water to deliver an order amid heavy rain in Ahmedabad. The Saurashtra-Kachchh region of Gujarat has been battered by heavy rains over the past week.

