'Went Out To Deliver...': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Wife Turn Delivery Agents For A Day

Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, swapped his executive chair for a delivery bike for a day. He stepped into the role of a delivery agent to gain a deeper insight into how Zomato operated. Goyal, in a Zomato uniform, was joined by his wife, Grecia Munoz, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal.

Sharing this experience on Instagram, Mr Goyal wrote, "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with Grecia Munoz." The accompanying photos depict various moments from their day out as delivery agents, including the couple riding together, looking at their mobile phones, presumably to find delivery locations, and interacting with customers along the way.



Here's the post:

Mr Goyal also shared a short reel in which he was seen riding on the streets of Gurugram. "Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride," read the caption.

While the post featuring the photos garnered over 28,000 likes, the reel received nearly 12,000 likes. While many expressed admiration for Goyal and his wife's hands-on approach, others offered criticism.

One user stated, "Down-to-earth."

Another user light-heartedly suggested, "Bro deliver to Old Gurugram area too rather than Cyber city areas," hinting that while areas like Cyber City may be bustling and high-profile, the Old Gurugram area also deserved attention.

"Peak founder mode!" read a comment.

Expressing scepticism about Goyal's action, one user wrote, "Not sure about this. But you definitely love the whooping platform fee you charge from your loving customers. Nice PR stunt."

Another user, too, criticised the initiative as a "PR stunt," suggesting that if Goyal truly wanted to understand the challenges faced by delivery executives, he would spend an entire month doing their job. The user wrote, "Just a PR stunt, try doing it for the entire month; you will understand the pain of dust and traffic your delivery executives face."

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008, and over the years the company has become a major player in the food delivery industry. Zomato's IPO in 2021 generated a lot of interest, being oversubscribed 35 times, and it debuted with a valuation of $12 billion.

According to Forbes, as of October 5, 2024, Goyal's net worth stands at $1.7 billion.