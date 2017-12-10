Zaira Wasim Urged By Women Commission To File Police Complaint Zaira Wasim, 17, narrated through social media the ordeal she faced on a Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Mumbai, claiming that a middle-aged man sitting behind her, moved his foot up and down her neck and back.

152 Shares EMAIL PRINT Air Vistara said it is carrying out a detailed investigation of Zaira Wasim's alleged molestation. New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) as well as the Delhi and Maharashtra commissions for women on Sunday urged actress Zaira Wasim to file a police complaint after



the ordeal she faced on a Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Mumbai, claiming that a middle-aged man sitting behind her, moved his foot up and down her neck and back.



The NCW has stepped in to take action.



Its chairperson Rekha Singh told the media:"I just saw the video on Instagram and my heart goes out to her. I am really horrified the way this incident happened and after that the crew didn't help this girl. That was very shocking because Vistara claims that it has zero tolerance and they have not sensitise their crew to take action against men who torturing women on flight.



"So I am taking suo moto cognizance and giving notice to Vistara also a copy to DCP Maharashtra to act against the airlines.



"We would like to tell Zaira that we are there to help her out in any way we can," Singh added.



Swati Maliwal of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) urged the "Dangal" actress to lodge a police complaint.



"Highly condemnable. Urge Zaira Wasim to file police complaint. Accused should be arrested. Since flight was from Delhi to Mumbai, the DCW is issuing notice to Vistara Airlines seeking details of man, action taken by airlines and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) followed in such matters. Now even flights are unsafe for girls," Ms Maliwal tweeted.



Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned it as a "shameful incident".



"MSCW will direct DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to conduct inquiry in the matter. We will inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint. There should be inquiry about why the cabin crew did not help her. We have directed the Mumbai Police to look into the matter immediately.



"It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help Zaira. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice."



On its part, Vistara Airlines has said it will investigate the issue.



"We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," read a post on the Airlines' official Twitter page.



The National Commission for Women (NCW) as well as the Delhi and Maharashtra commissions for women on Sunday urged actress Zaira Wasim to file a police complaint after she alleged she was molested on a flight. Zaira Wasim, 17, narrated through social media the ordeal she faced on a Vistara Airlines flight from Delhi to Mumbai, claiming that a middle-aged man sitting behind her, moved his foot up and down her neck and back.The NCW has stepped in to take action.Its chairperson Rekha Singh told the media:"I just saw the video on Instagram and my heart goes out to her. I am really horrified the way this incident happened and after that the crew didn't help this girl. That was very shocking because Vistara claims that it has zero tolerance and they have not sensitise their crew to take action against men who torturing women on flight."So I am taking suo moto cognizance and giving notice to Vistara also a copy to DCP Maharashtra to act against the airlines."We would like to tell Zaira that we are there to help her out in any way we can," Singh added.Swati Maliwal of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) urged the "Dangal" actress to lodge a police complaint."Highly condemnable. Urge Zaira Wasim to file police complaint. Accused should be arrested. Since flight was from Delhi to Mumbai, the DCW is issuing notice to Vistara Airlines seeking details of man, action taken by airlines and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) followed in such matters. Now even flights are unsafe for girls," Ms Maliwal tweeted.Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned it as a "shameful incident"."MSCW will direct DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to conduct inquiry in the matter. We will inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint. There should be inquiry about why the cabin crew did not help her. We have directed the Mumbai Police to look into the matter immediately."It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help Zaira. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice."On its part, Vistara Airlines has said it will investigate the issue."We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," read a post on the Airlines' official Twitter page.