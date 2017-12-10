Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Allegedly Molested On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Breaks Down In Instagram Video Zaira Wasim says she tried to click a photo of the man, but couldn't get a clear shot due to dim lights.

Zaira Wasim posted a video on Instagram detailing the incident onboard her flight New Delhi: Highlights The actress said a man was rubbing his foot against her back and neck On Instagram, she narrated the episode with tears rolling down her eyes Air Vistara said it is carrying out a detailed investigation



"So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing," she said, voice quivering, in the Instagram live video.



The actor said she tried to click a photo of the man, but couldn't get a clear shot due to dim lights.



"Managed to get this (shot of the molester's foot). The lights were dimmed so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," she posted.



"I tried to record it on my phone to understand it better. But because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. I ignored it the first time, blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck... Guess he couldn't sit like a civilized human being and placed his foot on my arm rest while he's fully 'pheloaed' his body on his seat (sic)" she added.

The actress posted a photo of the accused's foot on Instagram



Air Vistara has said it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. "We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behavior," the airline tweeted.



The National Commission of Women has said it is sending a notice to Air Vistara for not getting the accused arrested. "Sending notice to @airvistara for not helping #ZairaWasim and not getting the man arrested after landing. Why till now they have not named this man till now?" tweeted Rekha Sharma from the women's panel.



It is not clear if a police complaint has been filed so far.



