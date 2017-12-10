Support Pours In For Zaira Wasim After Alleged Molestation On Flight: Updates

New Delhi: Within hours after "Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim narrated on Instagram how she was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai last night, social media was flooded with messages expressing outrage and support for the 17-year-old actress. Air Vistara has said it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case."We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behavior," the airline tweeted.
Here are the updates updates and reactions on the alleged molestation of Zaira Wasim:
Don't bother reading social media replies to the News about what happened with #ZairaWasim . Publicity stunt, why not calling Police etc etc As usual, pure heartless Garbage. And people wonder why women don't speak up more often.- José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 10, 2017
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is from Zaira Wasim's home state of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted, "The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this "he fell at my feet so I forgive him" rubbish!"
The National Commission of Women has said it is sending a notice to Air Vistara for not getting the accused arrested. "Sending notice to @airvistara for not helping #ZairaWasim and not getting the man arrested after landing. Why till now they have not named this man till now?" tweeted Rekha Sharma from the women's panel.
Zaira Wasim Allegedly Molested On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Breaks Down In Instagram Video
"So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing," Zaira Wasim said, voice quivering, in the Instagram live video.
"So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing," Zaira Wasim said, voice quivering, in the Instagram live video.
No more content