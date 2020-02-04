'Lifetime Of Crisis,' Writes Zaira Wasim On Kashmir Restrictions

Zaira Wasim posted on restrictions in Kashmir on Monday.

National-award winner Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie "The Sky Is Pink", posted a long note on Instagram on Monday and said that Kashmir continues to "suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration". The 19-year-old - born in Jammu and Kashmir- further wrote: "Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty".

Jammu and Kashmir has been under severe restrictions since August after centre scrapped its special status under Article 370 of constitution.

In her post, Ms Wasim said that frustrations of locals in J&K "find no outlet". "The authority doesn't make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world (sic)," she wrote.

The Kashmiri teen, who won wide praise for her portrayal of a younger Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster biopic - "Dangal" on the wrestling champ, last year had announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

After centre's big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, she had tweeted: "This too shall pass! #Kashmir (sic)."

Apart from scrapping J&K's autonomy, centre had also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Broadband and 2G mobile Internet connectivity services across the union territory were restored last month after a shutdown for over five months.

The extended Internet blackout in Jammu and Kashmir had drawn condemnation from rights activists and agencies across the world.

The decision to relax the restrictions came after the Supreme Court, in response to a petition , on January 10 ordered an immediate review. "Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," the court had said then, adding that Internet connectivity is integral to an individual's right to freedom of speech and expression.

Several political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention since August 5 decision and Army is on high alert in the border areas.