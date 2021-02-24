'You've Played In My Lap': Nitish Kumar Jab At Tejashwi Yadav In Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav also called Nitish Kumar the "stepney-stooge" of the BJP (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took a sharp jibe in the state assembly at Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who had interrupted the Janata Dal United leader's speech in the house.

"Jab main waha tha tab ap godi me the. Ham godi me nahi uthayein hain?...(When I was there, you were a child. Haven't you played in my lap)," Mr Kumar said, after Tejashwi Yadav made comments about his time as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Mr Yadav was Nitish Kumar's deputy and his tenure ended with the collapse of the JDU-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance government in 2017.

Mr Kumar was replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor on the third day of the budget session. The JDU leader, who was speaking on his government's achievements during his over 15 years rule in the state, was interrupted several times by Mr Yadav.

"Later say whatever you like... but listen to what I am saying right now... you will be benefitted by it," Mr Kumar told Mr Yadav.

Later, Mr Yadav, during his speech, slammed the BJP-JDU government over rise in crime in the state.

Mr Yadav also called Mr Kumar the "stepney-stooge" of the BJP.

Last year, Mr Kumar conceded the status of big brother in the alliance to BJP as his party could win only 43 seats. The BJP won 74, just one less than Mr Yadav's party. Mr Kumar later formed a government with support from the BJP.