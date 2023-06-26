YouTuber Devraj Patel, Known For 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Meme, Dies In Road Accident

Devraj Patel's bike was hit by a truck

Famous comedian and YouTuber from Chhattisgarh, Devraj Patel tragically died in a road accident on Monday. The YouTuber was on his way to shoot a video in Raipur.

According to the information, Mr Patel's bike was hit by a truck due to which he suffered severe injuries to the head and other body parts. The accident took place near the Labhandih area in Raipur on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A resident of Mahasamund, the young YouTuber became famous with his video 'Dil se bura lagta hai'.

Condoling his death, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared an old video of Devraj on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Mr Patel tweeted in Hindi.

See the post here:

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.



इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.



ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Soon after Mr Baghel's tweet, fans of the YouTuber expressed their sadness on the social media platform.

In 2021, Devraj played the role of a student in Bhuvan Bam's web series Dhindora.