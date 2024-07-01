YouTuber Climbs Noida Tower For Online Fame, Rescued After 5-Hour Op

Nileshwar operates his YouTube channel with 8.87 thousand subscribers.

In a quest for social media fame, a YouTuber's daring stunt on a mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida turned into a five-hour ordeal, culminating in a high-stakes police rescue. The YouTuber, identified as Nileshwar, and known online as Nileshwar22, attempted the perilous climb to boost his online viewership.

Nileshwar, who operates his YouTube channel with 8.87 thousand subscribers, decided to undertake the risky venture to garner more attention and views. Accompanied by a friend who was filming the stunt for a live stream, Nileshwar scaled the tower, while his partner stayed below to capture the event. The bizarre stunt unfolded in Greater Noida's Tigri village.

When local residents noticed the dangerous activity and approached the scene, Nileshwar's friend, startled by the growing crowd, fled, leaving him stranded atop the tower.

As Nileshwar remained precariously perched on the tower, a crowd gathered, observing the unfolding drama. The police arrived promptly but faced challenges in persuading Nileshwar to descend. It took five hours of concerted effort and coordination to safely bring him down.

The police urged individuals to refrain from engaging in dangerous activities for the sake of online popularity. The cops have also initiated an inquiry into the incident to determine any further actions against them.