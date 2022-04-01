YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Apologises After Video Draws Flak For 'Objectifying Women'

Uploaded last week, Bhuvan Bam's 'Automatic Gaadi' already has over 12 million views

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's latest video 'Automatic Gaadi' has landed him in a soup with many on social media pointing out how it disrespects and objectifies women. The National Commission of Women has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the comedian.

Bhuvan Bam, 28, has issued an apology saying that he has removed the part from the video which hurt some people. "I'm aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded," the actor said in a tweet.

I'm aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Writer Ashish Nautiyal shared a snippet from the video on Twitter where a character played by Mr Bam is asking for an automatic car model for a shoot. During the conversation, Mr Bam uses innuendo to imply that the dealer traffics women. Mr Bam then asks his friend "Pahadan chalegi? (Will a model from hilly areas do)."

The comedian's apology came after several users, including the NCW, commented that the video objectifies women.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW's official Twitter account.

The four-second section mentioning pahadi women has now been removed from the video.

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame as a YouTube content creator with his channel "BB ki Vines". He has also appeared in web series TVF Bachelors, Titu Talks, and Dhindora.