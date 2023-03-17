YouTuber Arrested After Old Videos Of Birthday Bash On Car Roof Go Viral

Videos of the stunt went viral on social media following which the police jumped into action.

A YouTuber named Prince Dixit was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday for violating traffic rules in the capital city.

According to the police, Dixit had celebrated his birthday on 16 December last year, with his friends standing atop moving cars on the National Highway passing from Akshardham to Ghaziabad.

Videos of the stunt went viral on social media following which the police jumped into action.

"Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders," a Delhi Police statement read.

DM us to identify the offenders. Your anonymity shall be maintained. https://t.co/6dy1LHqvJx — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 16, 2023

In the viral videos, the YouTuber and his friends can be seen on rooftops of moving cars, driving at high speeds with loud music playing in the background. Dixit's birthday cavalcade even had some men pushing through open windows of cars and some dancing on bonnets.

Following Dixit's arrest, the police are on the lookout for others involved in the stunt. Further investigations are underway, Delhi Police said.