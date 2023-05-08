YouTuber Agastay Chauhan, Who Died In Superbike Crash, Was Doing 294 Kmph, Say Police

The police recovered the action camera Agastay was wearing at the time of the crash.

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan, who was killed in a horrific crash on Yamuna Expressway, was riding his superbike at 294 kmph, the police have said. Agastay was popular on the video sharing platform and had 1.2 million subscribers. He was coming from Agra to Delhi on Wednesday last week when he lost control of the bike hit the divider on Yamuna Expressway. The young man was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R - a 1,000cc superbike - and making a video for his YouTube channel.

The accident took place at 47 Mile point, which falls under the Tappal police station area in Aligarh.

Speaking about the crash, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said that they have recovered the action camera used by Agastay to record his high-speed run.

"We received a report about a young man's death in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway on May 3. Our investigation revealed that this young man, a YouTuber named Agastay Chauhan, was a resident of Dehradun. He was a Vlogger and had tried to breach the 300 kmph mark on his bike previously too. His videos were extremely popular on social media," Mr Naithani told reporters.

"When we recovered the camera he wore during the bike ride, we came to know that his bike hit a speed of 294 kmph moments before the crash. An investigation is on," he added.

The police officer also urged bike riders, especially youngsters, to follow road safety rules and keep in mind that other travellers are also on the highway with their families.

Reports said that the helmet Agastay was wearing broke into several pieces. The YouTuber died of head injuries, the reports further said.

Agastay ran a YouTube channel titled 'Pro Rider 1000'. In the last video he uploaded on the channel, Agastay said he is headed to Delhi where he will check how fast the bike can go. "I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go beyond that," he said in the video.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R, the bike the YouTuber was riding, is capable of reaching speeds of about 300 kmph. The superbike retails upwards of Rs 16 lakh in India and comes with an inline four engine that can churn about 200 PS of power and 115 nm of torque, while weighing a meagre 207 kg, fully fuelled, ready to ride. To put these numbers in perspective, the power figures are about 15 times those of normal 125-150cc commuter motorcycles and about double of a regular Rs 10 lakh sedan in India.

The motorcycle is so quick that it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds and from 0-200 kmph in barely 10, making it extremely dangerous even in the hands of experienced riders on public roads.