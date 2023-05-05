YouTuber Agastay Chauhan With 1.2 Million Subscribers Dies In Kawasaki ZX10R Superbike Crash

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan was riding his bike at high speed.

A YouTuber was killed in a horrible accident on the Yamuna Expressway while attempting to reach the speed of "300 kmph". The incident took place on Wednesday when YouTuber Agastay Chauhan was coming from Agra to Delhi. The young man was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R - a 1,000cc superbike - and making a video for his YouTube channel. His followers were shocked to know about Agastay's death and posted many comments on his Instagram handle. The users also urged others to not drive a motorcycle at such high speed.

According to reports, Agastay lost control of the bike and it hit the divider on Yamuna Expressway. The helmet he was wearing broke into several pieces. Agastay died of head injuries, the reports further said.

The accident took place at 47 Mile point, which falls under the Tappal police station area in Aligarh.

Agastay was a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand and ran a YouTube channel titled 'Pro Rider 1000'. His channel has 1.2 million subscribers. In the last video he uploaded on the channel, Agastay said he is headed to Delhi where he will check how fast the bike can go. "I will take it to 300 kmph and see if it can go beyond that," he said in the video.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R, the bike the YouTuber was riding, is capable of reaching speeds of about 300 kmph. The superbike retails upwards of Rs 16 lakh in India and comes with an inline four engine that can churn about 200 PS of power and 115 nm of torque, while weighing a meagre 207 kg, fully fuelled, ready to ride. To put these numbers in perspective, the power figures are about 15 times those of normal 125-150cc commuter motorcycles and about double of a regular Rs 10 lakh sedan in India.

The motorcycle is so quick that it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds and from 0-200 kmph in barely 10, making it extremely dangerous even in the hands of experienced riders on public roads.

In a similar incident in November last year, a 23-year-old man riding a two-wheeler was killed after a speeding SUV hit him on the Salem-Chennai highway in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

The biker was flung into the air after being hit by Ford EcoSport while making a U-turn at Chinna Salem, but the motorcycle was dragged for several metres.