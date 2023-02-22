Youth Congress's March To Kerala Chief Minister's House Turns Violent

Police resorted to lathi-charge, used water cannons to disperse the angry activists (Representational)

A protest march taken out by the Youth Congress activists to Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned violent on Wednesday as police had to resort to lathi-charge and use water cannons to disperse the agitators.

The march was carried out alleging police highhandedness against their party colleagues at Kalamassery in Kochi. Several Youth Congress activists and some policemen had suffered injuries when their march demanding the rollback of fuel cess and other tax proposals in the State budget turned violent on Tuesday.

Clad in black shirts and holding party flags, a large number of Youth Congress activists marched to the Cliff House, located in the heart of the capital city, raising slogans against the LDF government.

When they tried to jump the barricade, placed at a junction near the official residence, the police forcefully prevented them from doing so, leading to a fight and tension later.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons several times to disperse the angry activists.

A youth Congress activist suffered minor injuries in the commotion. Police later forcefully removed protesters from the area.

Youth Congress activists have been engaged in state-wide black flag protests against Chief Minister Vijayan for some time seeking to withdraw the tax proposals and fuel cess announced in the recent budget.

