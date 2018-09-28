Youth Congress Activists Shave Heads In Protest Against Rafale Scam

Youth Congress activists said protests will continue till PM Modi gives reply on Rafale scam

Indian Youth Congress activists from Karnataka got their heads shaved on Friday in a protest against the "Rafale scam" near the residence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

Ms Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha MP from the southern state.

"At least 15 IYC activists were here to get their heads tonsured but thousands others will do so in Karnataka," said IYC vice president Srinivas BV.

"Our protest will continue till Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out in open gives reply on the 'Rafale scam'," he said.

The protesters raising slogans tried to march towards her residence but were stopped by the police on Safadarjung Road.