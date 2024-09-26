'You're Working Like A Political Party': Nitin Gadkari To Indian Road Congress

Nitin Gadkari said for quality work, it is important to be independent of government framework

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a 90-year-old organisation that gives guidance when it comes to technical aspects of infrastructure building of our country, may be a knowledge engine, but it is functioning like a political party.

Mr Gadkari was addressing a special plenary session, 'Advances in Bridge Management' at the international seminar of the Indian Road Congress.

"Sometimes I feel you (IRC) are working like a political party. You are a professional organisation. You should have a permanent office with laboratories and appoint people who are interested in research and technology full-time and take advantage of their knowledge and experience," he suggested.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said if IRC is interested, he will facilitate land and a grant. "But you should be an independent, impartial and fair organisation. I am confident all state governments, including Karnataka, will also contribute towards this," he added.

Mr Gadkari said if quality work is to be done, then it is very important to be independent of the government framework.

"In the government's way of doing things, the boss is always correct, whether he is making good or bad decisions," he added.

He also said quality alternatives to the existing technology are needed as India is facing a lot of problems with bridges, particularly in the coastal areas.

He also said projects are often stalled due to time-consuming processes and that this must be solved at the earliest and at every level.

"Also, once the DPR is accepted, it is treated like a Bible. No one is ready for any variation and because of that, a lot of mistakes we have committed and that is today a big problem," the Union Minister said.

Mr Gadkari said one of the good examples that the visiting experts can refer to in India is the Worli Sea Link Road.

"Even after 26 years, expansion joints are perfect. Everywhere else there is a problem. Dwarka express highway is supposed to be a premium project, but the expansion joint was not perfect," he said.