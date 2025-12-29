Your "Horrific, Systemic Victimisation": India Hits Back At Pak Over Minority Remarks

New Delhi has strongly censured Pakistan's comments on vandalism in India during Christmas, saying Pakistan has an "abysmal record" when it comes to the treatment of its minorities.

"We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself," said foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it," he added in response to reporters' questions.

Earlier today, Pakistan had flagged instances of vandalism in India reported during Christmas and voiced concern over violence against Muslims.

"The persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern," read a statement from Islamabad.

"Recent condemnable incidents of vandalism during Christmas, as well as state-sponsored campaigns targeting Muslims, including the demolition of their homes and repeated lynchings, have deepened fear and alienation among Muslims," it had added.

Last month, US Senator Jim Risch had flagged Pakistan's treatment of minorities after a report released by Pakistan's top human rights body said there has been an alarming rise in violence against religious minorities. The report had also highlighted forced conversions and underage marriages of Hindu and Christian girls, the report had said.

India had earlier mentioned the treatment of religious minorities -- Hindus, Sikhs and others -- in Pakistan at international forums. It had also raised the issue at the UN Human Rights Council.