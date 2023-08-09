Boy Beaten To Death In An Act Of Revenge In Delhi's Jahangirpuri

(Representative Image)

A boy was beaten to death in Delhi's Jahangipuri area, and three people have been apprehended in connection with the murder, police said.

The young boy who lost his life has been identified as Kaif.

He was returning home in the evening when a group of people first dragged him to Jahangirpuri C-block and beat him up with bats and sticks, according to the police.

Furthermore, the perpetrators recorded a video and shared it on Instagram.

Delhi police have said that the three accused in the case have been apprehended.

"A few days ago, Kaif had beaten up the main accused, a minor, and in order to avenge the same, Kaif was beaten with bats and rods. At present, the police have apprehended three people, including two minors, and are looking for the rest of the accused," police said.