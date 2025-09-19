"You Are Illiterate": Woman Telecaller Berates CRPF Soldier Over Loan, Audio Viral

A controversy has erupted after a leaked audio clip went viral on social media, where a woman telecaller misbehaved with a paramilitary personnel over a loan dispute. The woman, identified as Anuradha Varma, is heard pressuring the CRPF soldier to repay the loan while making disparaging remarks.

"If you were educated, you'd have worked in a good company. You are illiterate, that's why you were sent to the border," the woman said in the leaked audio, before adding, "You should not gobble someone else's money. That's why your children are born disabled."

"What will you teach me? I also belong to a defence family. You are living on loans, but giving me wisdom?"

As the audio clip spread widely, sparking outrage, some social media users claimed that Varma was associated with HDFC Bank. In response to the controversy, HDFC Bank issued a statement on Friday (Sep 19), distancing itself from Varma, clarifying that she was not an employee of the bank.

"This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank," read the HDFC statement.

"We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation," it added.

Varma apologises

Afterwards, an audio clip of Varma, seemingly apologising to the CRPF personnel for her actions, also went viral.

"Hello sir, Anuradha. I don't even know how it happened. Whether due to frustrations, family pressure or work pressure, I committed a mistake unknowingly," Varma can be heard saying.

"It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the armed forces. I cannot take the words back, but I can apologise for my actions. I am ashamed that I used such words," she added.