Yogini Ekadashi: Date, Time, Significance Of Puja Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

Yogini Ekadashi-2020: Vrat dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day in a new moon or a full moon phase in the Hindu calendar month. Every year there are 24 such auspicious days.

The Yogini Ekadashi is considered to be a very auspicious day and people who observe it usually fast from morning to night.

The timing of Ekadashi depends on the position of the moon. According to the Puranas and other scriptures, the vrat or puja is dedicated to the Lord Vishnu and devotees pray and seek his blessings for happiness and good health.

This year the tithi (timings) of Yogini Ekadashi is on June 17-18. Here are the auspicious timings of the vrat:

Ekadashi tithi starts - 5:40 AM on Jun 16

Ekadashi tithi ends - 7:50 AM on Jun 17

Parana Time , June 18 - 5:23 AM to 8:11 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi end time - 9:39 AM

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

On Yogini Ekadashi, devotees normally chant the 'Vishnu Sahastranaam'. Devotees believe that people who follow the rituals of Yogini Ekadashi are able to recover from diseases and become prosperous.