Yogi Adityanath's X Handle Crosses 27.4 Million Followers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's social media presence continues to soar, solidifying his popularity among the public.

"On the X platform, CM Yogi secured the top spot among the chief ministers in terms of number of followers and the third position among Indian politicians," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath's personal X account (@myogiadityanath) surpassed an impressive milestone of 27.4 million followers. In the realm of personal X accounts held by politicians, he now stands only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, leaving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind.

"Notably, Yogi Adityanath's social media reach far surpasses prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, with 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers, respectively, on X," the release stated.

In addition to his personal X account, Yogi Adityanath's personal office account (@myogioffice) commands significant attention, boasting a following exceeding 10 million.

"Initiated in January 2019, this account has become the largest personal office account in the country," as per the release.

Chief Minister Yogi's decisive leadership and impactful decisions have not only earned him immense popularity but also influenced other state governments to adopt stringent measures against criminals, known as the 'Yogi Model'.

"The successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya recently garnered global praise, showcasing Yogi Adityanath's commendable leadership," the release stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on January 22, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

