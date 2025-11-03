Yogi Adityanath's 'Pappu', 'Tappu', 'Akku' Jab At Opposition Leaders In Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a sharp jibe at the Opposition INDIA alliance, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'Pappu', 'Tappu', and 'Akku'.

Addressing a rally at Keoti in Bihar's Darbhanga, Yogi said the Opposition alliance in the state has called in "three monkeys" to campaign for them.

"Just as Mahatma Gandhi had three monkeys, today the INDIA alliance brought in three monkeys in the name of Pappu, Tappu, and Appu (Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav). Pappu cannot speak the truth or say anything good. Tappu cannot see any truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth," he said.

The UP Chief Minister also accused the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party of "embracing criminals" in Bihar and "allowing infiltrators to compromise with the state's security". "These people cannot see the development done by the NDA people. These three people hug and mingle with the family mafias, and disrupt the security of the state," he said.

Yogi also accused the Opposition of dividing people based on caste.

"With guns and pistols, they tainted Bihar's entire system. These are the same people who divide you based on caste, invite infiltrators, tamper with your faith, and then undermine national security. Congress and RJD, and their partner in Uttar Pradesh in the form of Samajwadi Party, are blatant Hindu traitors, Ram traitors, and opponents of Maa Janaki. We are against anyone who is against Lord Ram and Maa Janaki," Yogi said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting will be held on November 14. The Keoti Assembly constituency, where Yogi addressed today, will witness a four-way battle between the BJP, RJD, AIMIM, and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party.

PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a mega roadshow in Patna and urged the people of Bihar to shower their blessings on the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. The PM waved his hands at the crowd gathered as his vehicle passed through city roads, adorned with flowers and saffron flags.

He also took a scathing attack at the Congress during the rally, saying that while the country was proud after the success of Operation Sindoor, Congress and its ally, RJD, "did not like it". "The explosions took place in Pakistan, but the Congress royal family spent sleepless nights. The 'naamdaars' of Pakistan and Congress are yet to recover from the shock of Operation Sindoor," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the Opposition alliance in Bihar over reports of a tussle over seat-sharing.

"The NDA is moving forward with the pledge of Viksit Bharat (developed India). On the other side, Congress and RJD are coming to blows. I am sharing the inside story. A day before the deadline for withdrawing nominations, a game of thuggery played out behind closed doors in Bihar. Congress never wanted to name an RJD leader the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate, but RJD did not lose the opportunity. RJD held a katta (gun) to Congress's head and stole the Chief Minister post. They forced the announcement of the Chief Minister candidate," he said.