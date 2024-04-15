Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Yogi Adityanath's New Slogan For BJP, A Day After Party Releases Manifesto

"The country places its trust in Modi's Guarantee", UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked (File)

Day after the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath floated a new slogan, "80 banega aadhar, NDA 400 paar, Phir ek bar Modi sarkar."

Addressing the media in the party office, Yogi Adityanath said, "The BJP's Sankalp Patra is Modi's guarantee. It reaffirms our dedication to building a developed India while also reinforcing our firm stance against corruption."

He added that the pillars of the BJP's Sankalp Patra are the nation's impoverished, youth, farmers, and women (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari).

The Chief Minister highlighted that on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP's Sankalp Patra. Its first four copies are to represent the four social pillars of the country: Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women), collectively known as GYAN, he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the BJP is more than just a political entity today, embodying aspirations of 140 crore people with commitment to realizing India's vision on a mission mode.

"The aspirations of the nation today align with PM Modi's vision, which guides our mission. The country places its trust in Modi's Guarantee", he remarked.

He said that the manifesto reveals the BJP's commitment to continuing and expanding the scope of all the poor welfare schemes, including free ration, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana. The Sankalp Patra also reiterates the party's resolve to achieve a developed and self-reliant India with the spirit of Nation First, he pointed out.

"This marks the inaugural election of the Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal, where the focus lies on the ideals of a self-reliant and developed India. Modi's assurance concerning the nation's identity, security, faith, and economy forms the cornerstone of this Sankalp Patra", he stated further.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the BJP's Sankalp Patra serves as the blueprint for a 'Naya, Shreshth, Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat (New, great, self-reliant and developed India).' In addition to declaring a resolute war against corruption, it reaffirms the commitment to elevate India from Antyodaya to Sarvodaya and position it as a global leader.

"The sectors that this manifesto represents are based on Modi's guarantees. This general election stands as evidence of nationwide confidence and trust in Modi ji's guarantees. This resolution letter will become the basis of the aspirations of a developed India", CM Yogi asserted.

The Chief Minister outlined that the Sankalp Patra encompasses the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, National Litigation Policy, changes in commercial and civil judicial systems, One Nation One Election, PM Surya Har Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, reducing the cost of house registration, resolve to create three crore Lakhpati Didis, doubling the cracking limit of PM Mudra Yojana, as well as increase in MSP and expansion of PM Matsya Yojana.

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives, the Sankalp Patra includes plans to implement missions for irrigation, cold storage, and agricultural infrastructure nationwide. It also aims to integrate senior citizens and transgender individuals into Ayushman Bharat under the vision of a Healthy India, training of paramedics, strengthening health infrastructure, affordable insurance products for MSMEs, insurance to protect against fire, theft, natural calamities, to make India a toy manufacturing hub, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda in 2025 as Tribal Pride Year, to make the country an electronic hub by 2030, to expand the Bullet train across the entire country, the resolve to expand 5G as well as develop 6G technology in the country.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to expanding the capacity of large convention centers for global conferences and exhibitions, modernizing the police force, enhancing the technological capabilities of security forces, establishing new IITs and AIIMS institutions, implementing the One Nation One Student initiative, ensuring quality education, and promoting accessible education through technology.

Furthermore, he said that the Sankalp Patra also reiterates the party's resolve to host the Olympics in 2036, building new stadiums, state-of-the-art sports training centres, manufacturing of sports equipment, promotion of sports startups, science park for science and technology, conservation and rejuvenation of rivers, increasing the scope of Namami Gange, organize Ramayana Mahotsav in the world.

Yogi Adityanath said that this resolution letter also reiterates the party's commitment to making the country a pharma hub, integrated military command center and cyber security with full strength.

