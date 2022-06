He was on a two-day visit to Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi this morning following a bird hit right after the take-off, officials have said.

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Varanasi, later took a flight to Lucknow.

"A bird hit the Chief Minister's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here," District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.