Yogi Adityanath's 'Yamraaj' Warning For Those Who Harass Women, Businessmen

Yogi Adityanath said BJP will not breathe easy till it eliminates all sinners (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said if anybody dares harass women and businessmen in the state, "yamraaj" would be waiting for them at the next crossroads.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said gangsters who once flouted the law openly, are being trampled by the bulldozer of Uttar Pradesh. Security and the rule of law are the first conditions of good governance, the BJP leader asserted.

The UP government courted controversy in recent years over the demolition of properties belonging to alleged criminals and the opposition has charged the Adityanath dispensation of targeting Muslims.

"No one can play with the safety of daughters and businessmen. If anyone tries to do so, 'yamraaj' (Hindu god of death) will be found waiting for that person at the next crossroads," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said at the rally in Ghazipur.

"We are devotees of Lord Ram and we will not breathe easy till we eliminate sinners," he said without elaborating on the issue.

In an apparent reference to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died in March, the Chief Minister said, "A mafia here calls himself hailing from Brigadier Usman's family to hide his dark deeds. This is a blatant lie."

Brigadier Mohammad Usman was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for bravery in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "Your votes have built the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, increased India's respect (worldwide), provided security on the borders, and got development works done. Development is being seen everywhere in the form of highways, airports, railways, waterways, and taps in every house."

"But, when the same votes went to the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), they sold the honour of the country, promoted terrorism, endangered the safety of daughters and businessmen while the mafia, sitting in open jeeps (apparently referring to Mukhtar Ansari), kept Hindus in an atmosphere of fear and terror."

Besides Ghazipur, Yogi Adityanath addressed poll rallies in Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

In Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avedyanath started the Ram Mandir movement and hence "the entire country, including Gorakhpur, says that we will bring those (to power) who have brought Lord Ram. Because of Modi ji, Ram Lalla has been seated in Ayodhya after 500 years."

He claimed that earlier money used to be spent on cemeteries, now it is spent on renovating monasteries and temples.

"The SP and Congress say if their government is formed, they will implement personal laws. That is, they want to implement Taliban rule. Women will stay at home wearing burqa. But they should know that BJP will run the country only according to the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," Yogi Adityanath said.

At a rally in favour of Mirzapur Lok Sabha candidate Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj parliamentary seat nominee Rinki Kol, he said India has secured its borders and achieved new milestones of development in the past 10 years.

"Previous governments had a narrow mindset and that is why they did not think about development. Modi has provided houses to over one lakh poor people in Mirzapur under the PM Awas Yojana. Members of the Kol, Gaud, Chero, Tharu, and Musahar communities in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra also got houses," Yogi Adityanath said.

Claiming that people here struggled for every drop of water before 2014, he said in the last 10 years every house has been provided clean drinking water under the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana'.

The Chief Minister alleged the region came under the grip of the Naxals due to the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"They (Opposition) deprived you of development works and allowed gangsters to take control over mining and other resources here. Now, it is time for you to make them yearn for every single vote," he added.

Referring to the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, the Chief Minister said the place is now attracting global attention in a new way.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram has been enshrined in his temple in Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor project is nearing completion. Now, no Shravan Kumar will have to carry elderly parents on his shoulders for 'darshan' as the ropeway is ready," he said.

Shravan Kumar, a character in the Ramayana, carried his blind and elderly parents on his shoulders and took them on pilgrimage.

At a poll rally in Varanasi for Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, who is contesting from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, Yogi Adityanath said, "Upon examining the manifestoes of the Congress and SP, one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance."

"They propose extending reservation benefits meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes to Muslims. Nonetheless, Modi ji has emphatically stated that no force on Earth can undermine the existing structure of reservations," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress and the SP are "incapable of ensuring security, fostering development, and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged. With PM Modi at the helm, development, welfare, security, and preserving India's cultural heritage are assured."

The seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 1, covering the Lok Sabha seats of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)