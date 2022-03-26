With Weekly 'Gram Diwas', Yogi Adityanath Unveils Plan For Villages

Yogi Adityanath took oath yesterday as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time

Uttar Pradesh government will focus on the development of rural areas, Yogi Adityanath said in a meeting a day after he took oath as UP Chief Minister.

In his first meeting with senior officers today, the Chief Minister directed the officials for speedy grievance redressal of the villagers and farmers.

He also said that 'Gram Diwas' should be observed in every village once a week. On this day, officials should aim to instantly resolve the problems being faced by the citizens.

Mr Adityanath asked the officers to organize 'Gram Diwas' at the police station, tehsil, and block level. Local officers, panchayat secretaries, tehsildars, including beat officers have been asked to take part in the event.

The Chief Minister asked officials of the revenue, panchayati raj and rural development departments to set up a 'gram choupal' in coordination with the village head through which problems of rural people will be redressed.

Along with improving the functioning of the village secretariat, the CM issued directions to complete the deployment of village assistants.

The grand ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and several other senior party leaders.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, 52 ministers were sworn in, hand-picked by the BJP leadership with an eye on the 2024 national election.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a massive victory, is the first Chief Minister in 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.