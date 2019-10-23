Yogi Adityanath Sanctions Rs 15 Lakh To Kamlesh Tiwari's Wife

Kamlesh Tiwari, 45, was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Lucknow last Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sanctioned immediate financial help of Rs 15 lakh to wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindu outfit leader who was killed last week.

A senior state government official said that the chief minister also sanctioned a house for the family of Kamlesh Tiwari in Sitapur district.

The Chief Minister directed officials that those arrested should be tried in fast track court and strict action should be taken against those involved in the conspiracy.

Two suspects Ashfaq Sheikh, 34, and Moinuddin, 27, were arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday evening for allegedly killing Kamlesh Tiwari.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 45, was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Naka Hindola area of Lucknow last Friday.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.