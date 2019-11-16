Yogi Adityanath Issues Instructions Against Stubble-Burning In UP

Chief Minister has last month also appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued strict instructions on stubble burning and directed officials to ensure that burning of crops does not take place in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions on stubble burning and Principal Secretary SP Goel has talked to all the commissioners in the state asking them to ensure no stubble burning takes place.

Chief Minister has last month also appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.

"Due to stubble burning, the animals do not get their rightful share of fodder and the practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in abundance in the soil. Thus the practice permanently damages the environment and fertility of the soil," the statement read.

Yogi Adityanath said the concerned departments must spread awareness among the farmers regarding the issue. An attempt should be made to promote such technique among the farmers that instead of burning, they should convert the stubble into organic fertilizer.

The Haryana government on November 13 had penalized 189 farmers for stubble burning in the state.

Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has so far disbursed over Rs 19.09 crore to 29,343 non-basmati paddy cultivating small and marginal farmers from across the state, who have not burnt the paddy residue.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.