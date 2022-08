Yogi Adityanath has instructed officers to extend help to Raju Srivastava's family. (File)

A day after stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today dialled his wife and assured her all possible help.

The Chief Minister also instructed officers to extend help to the comedian's family.

Mr Srivastava had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in gym yesterday. He is in a "critical" condition and is "on ventilator", reported news agency PTI quoting sources.