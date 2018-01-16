Yogi Adityanath Breaks 16-Year-Old Jinx, Spends Night At Agra Circuit House Neither Mulayam Singh Yadav, nor Mayawati and not even Akhilesh Yadav mustered the courage to stay at the circuit house for fear of losing power.

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT When Yogi Adityanath was asked about the jinx, he reportedly scoffed at it. (File) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke a 16-year-old jinx by spending a night at the Agra Circuit House, government accommodation avoided by his predecessors for the last 16 years, officials said Tuesday.



The monk-turned-politician also broke a 29-year-old myth by visiting Noida last year.



The last chief minister to have stayed in the Agra Circuit House was Rajnath Singh.



Incidentally, he lost his chair after the visit and none of his successors have dared to stay at the government accommodation since then.



Neither Mulayam Singh Yadav, nor Mayawati and not even Akhilesh Yadav mustered the courage to stay at the circuit house for fear of losing power.



They stayed at plush five-star properties whenever in the Taj city. Mr Adityanath stayed at suite number 1 at the circuit house and when he was asked about the jinx, he reportedly smiled and scoffed at it.



He has, in the past, said that he did not believe in myths.



Prime minister Narendra Modi also lauded the chief minister last month for not believing in myths.



Mr Adityanath is in Agra to receive the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah as they come to visit Taj Mahal on Tuesday.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke a 16-year-old jinx by spending a night at the Agra Circuit House, government accommodation avoided by his predecessors for the last 16 years, officials said Tuesday.The monk-turned-politician also broke a 29-year-old myth by visiting Noida last year.The last chief minister to have stayed in the Agra Circuit House was Rajnath Singh.Incidentally, he lost his chair after the visit and none of his successors have dared to stay at the government accommodation since then.Neither Mulayam Singh Yadav, nor Mayawati and not even Akhilesh Yadav mustered the courage to stay at the circuit house for fear of losing power.They stayed at plush five-star properties whenever in the Taj city. Mr Adityanath stayed at suite number 1 at the circuit house and when he was asked about the jinx, he reportedly smiled and scoffed at it.He has, in the past, said that he did not believe in myths. Prime minister Narendra Modi also lauded the chief minister last month for not believing in myths.Mr Adityanath is in Agra to receive the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah as they come to visit Taj Mahal on Tuesday.