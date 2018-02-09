Yoga, Simple Veg Meal, PM Shares Favourite Things In Interview: Report Asked whether he has a special butler in his entourage for foreign visits, PM Narendra Modi responds: "Not at all...I happily eat whatever the gracious hosts prepare and enjoy eating everything offered to me."

600 Shares EMAIL PRINT It is common knowledge that PM Modi is a firm believer in Yoga and practices asanas every morning. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't travel abroad with a cook and "happily eats" everything offered by his hosts, reveals Gulf News Xpress, which emailed him questions ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates.



Asked whether he gets "the luxury of a holiday", PM Modi shares that he has not been on one for years.



"I have not been on a holiday either as Chief Minister or now as Prime Minister. However, my work does require me to travel across India and interact with people, learn about their joys, sorrows and aspirations. This is refreshing and rejuvenating for me," he says.



"Before I became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, I travelled to every district of India," he adds, describing his tours as enriching experiences in which he tasted different cuisines.



Asked whether he has a special butler in his entourage for foreign visits, PM Modi responds: "Not at all...I happily eat whatever the gracious hosts prepare and enjoy eating everything offered to me."



It is common knowledge that PM Modi is a firm believer in Yoga and practices asanas every morning. But he discloses what else fills up his mornings. "My morning is also spent scanning newspapers, checking e-mails and making a round of phone calls. I also spend time reading some comments and feedback shared by citizens on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'," he says.



The last thing he does before sleep? "Before hitting the bed, I read documents sent to be during the day. I also prepare for the next day meetings and engagements."



A sound sleep is also something the Prime Minister strongly advises. "I fall asleep minutes after hitting the bed. I do not take any worry with me and wake up fresh every morning and welcome the new day in my life," he says, adding that he sleeps four to six hours.



Asked to pick a favourite dish, the PM describes himself as "not much of a foodie". He says he enjoys a simple vegetarian meal every day.



As for a favourite day of the week, PM Modi replies: "Today is my favourite day of the week! I believe in a simple tenet - make the most of today, live life to the fullest. Today is the only day on our hands to work hard and make things happen."



The interview was published on Friday morning, ahead of





