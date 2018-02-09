Live Updates: PM Modi's Historic Visit To Palestine, UAE, Oman Begins With Stopover At Jordan

PM Modi is on a three-nation visit from Febrary 9 to 12.

Here are the live updates of his visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation visit starting today. During his visit, PM Modi will visit Palestine, via the Jordanian capital Amman. The prime minister's office expressed gratitude to King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. PM Modi will meet the King of Jordan before leaving for the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank. This will be the first visit to Palestine by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, after his visit last year. The prime minister will leave for the UAE tomorrow and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day. Energy and security cooperation will be the top agenda of PM Modi's visit, along with trade and investments and counter-terror efforts. During his visit, the prime minister will also meet Indian expatriates in the UAE and in Oman.