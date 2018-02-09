Live Updates: PM Modi's Historic Visit To Palestine, UAE, Oman Begins With Stopover At Jordan

PM Modi's visit to Palestine on February 10 will be the first by an Indian prime minister.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 09, 2018 12:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: PM Modi's Historic Visit To Palestine, UAE, Oman Begins With Stopover At Jordan

PM Modi is on a three-nation visit from Febrary 9 to 12.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation visit starting today. During his visit, PM Modi will visit Palestine, via the Jordanian capital Amman.  The prime minister's office expressed gratitude to King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. PM Modi will meet the King of Jordan before leaving for the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank. This will be the first visit to Palestine by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, after his visit last year. The prime minister will leave for the UAE tomorrow and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day. Energy and security cooperation will be the top agenda of PM Modi's visit, along with trade and investments and counter-terror efforts. During his visit, the prime minister will also meet Indian expatriates in the UAE and in Oman.
 

Here are the live updates of his visit:




Feb 09, 2018
12:48 (IST)
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

PM Modi West AsiaThree-Nation VisitPalestine

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................