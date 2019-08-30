Yoga, Pranayama, Ayurveda Have Kept Me Running: PM Modi

Yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda are the health and fitness secret of PM Modi.

A day after the launch of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that the secret of his fitness are yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda.

There are several health-related professional hazards in political life, but they can be taken care of with the help of naturopathy and Yoga, the Prime Minister said addressing a programme on Ayush and Yoga in Delhi.

"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is visiting to villages and is working hard and the result can be seen as his voice has become sore. These are the professional hazards and at the time of elections, I also go through the same," said PM Modi.

"I must tell you my fitness secret- yoga, pranayama and Ayurveda kept the vehicle of my life running," he added.

Revealing government's plan to build 12,500 AYUSH centres across the country, he said that 10 such centres were inaugurated in Haryana today.

The Prime Minister also said that Ayush and Yoga are strong pillars of Fit India Movement.

"This is not only associated with our practice, culture and heritage, but also to our healthcare infrastructure," he said.

Fit India Movement was launched by PM Modi on National Sports Day yesterday. He encouraged the nation to make fitness a part of the daily routine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

