Paramilitary Troops Perform Yoga In Difficult Terrains. See Pics

ITBP troops performed Yoga in several parts of the country.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday performed yoga in some of the most difficult terrains in the country.

The ITBP troops of the ATS Lohitpur, where the sun rises first in this eastern most tip of Arunachal Pradesh, commemorated this day before the break of dawn.

Both men and women personnel performed yoga.

Both men and women personnel performed yoga at 14,000 ft near Rohtang Pass on snow covered slope at minus 10 degree temperatures.

The personnel also practised Yoga at an altitude of 19,000 ft near OP Dorjila in Sikkim at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

ITBP personnel perform yoga at 14,000 feet near Rohtang Pass at minus 10 Degrees Celsius.

The soldiers did yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Northern Laddakh where the temperature was minus 20 degrees Celsius.

At 13,000 ft in front of Vasudhara Glacier, ITBP personnel both men and women performed yoga.

ITBP personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism performed yoga in Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon in Chattisgarh.