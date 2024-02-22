'Yoga At 3:30 am, Vegan Diet': Chief Justice Chandrachud's Key To Fitness

Yoga at 3:30 in the morning and a vegan diet - Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today recommended a holistic lifestyle to tackle work-related stress that he and his colleagues face.

Inaugurating an AYUSH holistic wellness centre at the Supreme Court today, the Chief Justice said the significance of such practices is not only good for judges and their families but also for the well-being of the entire Supreme Court staff.

"I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system," CJI Chandrachud said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The chief justice highlighted the stress faced by the Supreme Court staff, including the 34 judges who handle a substantial workload of files. Drawing from his personal experience, CJI Chandrachud shared, "I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago, and I am looking forward to doing it again now, as it is the turn of the season. However, we have over 2000 staff members in the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear tremendous stress in their daily work, leading to a heavy workload of files."

"I believe it's important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members. Through them, we can propagate this message for the rest of the country," he added.

Dedicated to the well-being of the legal community, the AYUSH holistic wellness centre aims to promote Ayurveda and holistic practices specifically for judges, their families, and staff of the Supreme Court.