'Yes To Digital Payment, No To Cash', PM's New Motto For Cashless Economy

We should encourage digital payment, says PM Modi

Giving a fresh push to digital transactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning in his Independence Day address gave the motto of "yes to digital payment, no to cash".

Mr Modi said, "We should encourage digital payment. Today also when we go to villages, there are boards at shops saying 'Today cash, tomorrow debt'. I want to tell the countrymen that now instead of this there should be a board reading -- yes to digital payment, no to cash."

Prime Minister called for increasing the use of digital payments all over the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong proponent of digital payment and has time and again endorsed digital and cashless economy.

