BS Yediyurappa Meets Rajnath Singh, Discusses Karnataka's Defence Ecosystem

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday met Union Defence Minister in New Delhi and discussed the indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

"It was a pleasure meeting Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji in New Delhi today. We talked over various issues including indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Defence Minister's office also tweeted, "The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri BS Yediyurappa meeting Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi."

Mr Yediyurappa reached Delhi on Friday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid rumours of his resignation. He, however, strongly denied rumours suggesting such a development.

"There is no truth in it... Not at all, not at all.." Mr Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi when asked if he had resigned, and added that he would be returning to the capital city next month.

