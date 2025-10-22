Cook On Karnataka Government Contract Suspended For Attending RSS Event

A cook at a Karnataka hostel was suspended over his participation in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event.

Pramod, a contract-based employee who worked as an assistant cook at the Pre-Matric Boys' Hostel in Basavakalyan, participated in the RSS Path Sanchalan event. Later, his services were terminated over violation of government service rules that bar state employees from joining private organisations or affiliated events.

The suspension comes days after the Karnataka cabinet decided to bring rules, apparently to check RSS activities, including marching on the roads and holding events in public places and government premises.

The suspension has raised concerns as photographs from the event show several government teachers and officials in attendance. Among those pictured are headmasters of two schools and the principal of a college. Reports indicate that over 20 state employees attended the RSS Path Sanchalan in Basavakalyan.

Amid the recent controversy surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has not imposed any ban on the organisation, stating that the RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued regarding permissions for associations to operate in school and college premises.