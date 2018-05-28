In Karnataka Elections, Yashwant Sinha Sees A "Rehearsal For 2019" Yashwant Sinha said if a minority government comes in power tomorrow and the President gives 15 days time to prove its majority, then disruption can become a ground to extend it further.

Share EMAIL PRINT Yashwant Sinha flayed the BJP's statement that a stable government was necessary for development Bengaluru: Former union minister and rebel BJP leader Yashwant Sinha yesterday said the events that unfolded in Karnataka post the fractured mandate could be a rehearsal of the 2019 elections in the event of a minority government being sworn in.



Addressing a gathering at a seminar on 'the threats to democracy and Constitution', he said the Centre was setting a wrong precedence by not allowing the motion of no-confidence to be tabled in Parliament, citing disruption of the house by the AIADMK, "which has a cozy relationship with the BJP.'



He said if a minority government comes in power tomorrow and the President gives 15 days time to prove its majority, then disruption can become a ground to extend it further.



"The most important role of the Lok Sabha to my mind is to determine for the people of the country whether the government of the day enjoys the majority or not. Everything else follows."



"Now, the motion of no confidence is tabled. Day after day at 12 noon the Speaker will say I have received so many motions of no-confidence but because of disruptions, I cannot count 50 members in this house and therefore I am not taking it up.... Adjourned," said Mr Sinha.



He said if a minority government is sworn in after the next Lok Sabha elections and the President tells it to seek a vote of confidence in 15 days and within this period, whenever the motion comes up, the house is disrupted, then it cannot be taken up.



"Then Parliament will adjourn and the government will continue," he said.



He foresaw further dangers if a Speaker was favourable to the ruling party, "who can even say that the vote of confidence has been passed in din and there was noise."



However, the Speaker can claim there were more ayes heard than nays and hence the vote of confidence was passed,he said.



"If somebody has to subvert the Constitution and do this, what is our recourse? Let me tell you what happens inside the house cannot be challenged even in a court of law and the government gets six more months to do. This is what they were trying to do here (in Karnataka)," he said.



Explaining the 'dangers' to democracy, he said a government without a mandate in the national election can still claim it has it.



He also highlighted how various institutions in India are facing a threat under the NDA regime.



Mr Sinha said never had Supreme Court judges held press conference, saying that democracy was under threat.



He said the dismissal of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs by the chief election commissioner on the last day of his service and then their restoration by the Delhi High Court pointed to the 'misuse' of the institution.



He flayed the BJP's statement that a stable government was necessary for development of the nation.



"If a stable government means dictatorship, then we should never have a stable government, Mr Sinha said.



Former union minister and rebel BJP leader Yashwant Sinha yesterday said the events that unfolded in Karnataka post the fractured mandate could be a rehearsal of the 2019 elections in the event of a minority government being sworn in.Addressing a gathering at a seminar on 'the threats to democracy and Constitution', he said the Centre was setting a wrong precedence by not allowing the motion of no-confidence to be tabled in Parliament, citing disruption of the house by the AIADMK, "which has a cozy relationship with the BJP.'He said if a minority government comes in power tomorrow and the President gives 15 days time to prove its majority, then disruption can become a ground to extend it further."The most important role of the Lok Sabha to my mind is to determine for the people of the country whether the government of the day enjoys the majority or not. Everything else follows.""Now, the motion of no confidence is tabled. Day after day at 12 noon the Speaker will say I have received so many motions of no-confidence but because of disruptions, I cannot count 50 members in this house and therefore I am not taking it up.... Adjourned," said Mr Sinha.He said if a minority government is sworn in after the next Lok Sabha elections and the President tells it to seek a vote of confidence in 15 days and within this period, whenever the motion comes up, the house is disrupted, then it cannot be taken up."Then Parliament will adjourn and the government will continue," he said.He foresaw further dangers if a Speaker was favourable to the ruling party, "who can even say that the vote of confidence has been passed in din and there was noise."However, the Speaker can claim there were more ayes heard than nays and hence the vote of confidence was passed,he said."If somebody has to subvert the Constitution and do this, what is our recourse? Let me tell you what happens inside the house cannot be challenged even in a court of law and the government gets six more months to do. This is what they were trying to do here (in Karnataka)," he said.Explaining the 'dangers' to democracy, he said a government without a mandate in the national election can still claim it has it.He also highlighted how various institutions in India are facing a threat under the NDA regime.Mr Sinha said never had Supreme Court judges held press conference, saying that democracy was under threat.He said the dismissal of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs by the chief election commissioner on the last day of his service and then their restoration by the Delhi High Court pointed to the 'misuse' of the institution. He flayed the BJP's statement that a stable government was necessary for development of the nation."If a stable government means dictatorship, then we should never have a stable government, Mr Sinha said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter