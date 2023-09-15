YashoBhoomi: 5 Points On Convention Centre To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi

Also called India International Convention and Expo Centre, the project has the total area of 8.9 lakh square metre and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre.

The convention centre comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of hosting 11,000 delegates.

The main auditorium has the seating capacity of 6,000 people. The grand ballroom can host another 2,500 guests. An extended open area that can seat up to 500 people.

YashoBhoomi will also have one of the largest exhibition halls in the world built across an area of more than 1.07 lakh square metres. It will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line after the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day.