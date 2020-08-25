Water Level Of Yamuna River Rises, Delhi Government Says It Is Prepared

Yamuna River image: Water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose after heavy rain in the catchment area

Monsoon 2020 updates: The level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose closer to the danger mark after water was released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana on Monday. The Delhi government said, it is prepared to deal with any flood-like situation.

The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 204.38 metre yesterday, which is just below the danger mark of 205.33 metre. "We have a flood-control system ready and it will be activated when the situation demands," Satyendra Jain, Delhi water and health minister, told news agency Press Trust of India.

According to a government official, 5,883 cusec of water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district Monday morning, leading to a rise in the water level. One cusec is equivalent to 28 litre per second.

Mr Jain said, the government was keeping a close watch and a plan is ready for people living in areas along the Yamuna, right from Palla village to Okhla, he added.

The water level of the river rose due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, said that Delhi and the neighbouring areas are likely to get light rain today and moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas over the weekend also.

Neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Gujarat are receiving very heavy rainfall since the last few days. There is a 'Red' warning for extremely heavy rain in several districts of Gujarat. Massive waterlogging has been reported in Korbi, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and other districts. With incessant rain, a high alert was issued for around 108 dams across Gujarat by the state water department.