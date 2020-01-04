Yaba Drug Tablets Worth Rs 8.52 Crore Seized In Tripura

1,68,500 yaba tablets worth around Rs 8.52 crores were recovered. (Representational)

Border Security Force (BSF) along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1,68,500 yaba drug tablets worth Rs 8.52 crore in a joint operation, an official release has said.

Two vehicles that were used for in narcotic smuggling were also seized.

A huge consignment of narcotic drugs was seized from the house of Tunu Miah, a resident of village Matinagar, West Tripura, the release said.

It added that the narcotic drug was to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh on January 2.

The release said Miah, who resides at Bishalgarhand, has provided his house to his nephew Soyag Miah "for further use".

It said that the occupants managed to run away taking advantage of darkness after observing that joint operation teams of BSF and DRI were approaching the house.

During the search of the house in the presence of two independent witnesses, two cartons and a polythene bag containing 1,68,500 yaba tablets worth around Rs 8.52 crores were recovered.

Yaba is a Thai word and the pill is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

The release said that seized items were handed over to DRI Agartala for further legal action.

