X User Seeks Relief For Middle Class. Nirmala Sitharaman Responds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to a social media user's request to provide relief to the middle class. The user made the request while replying to an online post by the minister. Sharing his post, Ms Sitharaman said his input is valuable and the government attends to people's voices.

Tushar Sharma, the social media user, said on X he understands the challenges involved, but it's his "heartfelt request" that the minister consider providing some relief to the middle class.

PM @narendramodi ‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable. https://t.co/0C2wzaQtYx — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 17, 2024

"We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it's just a heartfelt request," read Mr Sharma's post.

His request followed a post by Ms Sitharaman, in which she had shared verses composed by a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore, published in The Sunday Guardian.

"Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people's voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," said Ms Sitharaman.

The request comes amid rising inflation that has become a big worry for the Indian middle class. Retail inflation in the country was recorded at 6.21% last month, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level. Food inflation was at 10.87% last month from 9.24% in September, showed National Statistics Office data.