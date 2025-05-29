"Wrong People Getting Benefits": Karnataka Minister At Internal Meet

Basavaraj Rayareddy Reddy, economic advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked concerns over undeserving people getting benefits under the Congress guarantee schemes in the state, sources have told NDTV.

The remarks have brought the spotlight back on the Congress guarantees, over which the party has faced multiple attacks from the BJP since it came to power. The plan now is a review of the list of beneficiaries.

Mr Reddy had flagged his concerns at an internal meeting to review guarantees in his constituency - Yelaburga in Koppal.

Instructions were laid out to stop guarantees to those who do not deserve it, like government employees, those paying income tax and the like.

The plan is to ensure this is carried out across the state.

