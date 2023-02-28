Wrong Information In Governor's speech, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that Governor Ramesh Bais' speech today had "wrong information" and several projects he mentioned were started by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Today was the first day of the budget session of the state legislature, which had started with the Governor's address to members of both Houses. The Governor's speech reflects the state government's policies and plans.

"Statements in the Governor's speech regarding the World Economic Forum meeting held at Davos were slightly wrong as most of the projects were either started by us or progressed when we were in power. Looks like someone has misled him (the Governor)," Mr Thackeray told reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

The Governor said the government (of Eknath Shinde and BJP) had signed Memorandums of Understandings with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum last month.

"The minutes of the December 13, 2022 meeting are not yet finalised but the same companies went to Davos later and signed MoUs with Maharashtra again. Whatever this government says, it cannot be taken at face value," said Mr Thackeray, the son of former Chief Minister and party leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Commenting on the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I have not gone into details of the case but whoever says what the Union government doesn't want to hear, such people are targeted through probe agencies. We have seen a similar pattern regarding many leaders from the Opposition who chose to speak the truth".

The new government was formed last June after Eknath Shinde pulled down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which had been in power since November 2019.