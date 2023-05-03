PT Usha Meets Protesting Wrestlers Days After 'Indiscipline' Remark

Wrestlers' protest amounts to indiscipline, PT Usha had said

Days after critisising the #MeToo protest against the federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha today met the wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

PT Usha had criticised the wrestlers for not waiting for the report of a committee - which is looking into their allegations - to come out before deciding to sit on a public protest.

"The protest amounts to indiscipline," she had said.

"The players should not have protested on the streets. They should have at least waited for the report of the committee. What they have done is not good for the game and the country. It is a negative approach," Ms Usha said.

Ms Usha's statement evoked a strong response from protesting wrestlers, who said they were hurt by her comments as they were looking up to her for support.

"We feel hurt by PT Usha's comment. She is not supporting us despite being a woman herself. What indiscipline have we done? We are sitting here peacefully. If we had got justice, we would not have done this," wrestler Sakshi Malik had said.'

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged she dialled Ms Usha to discuss their matter, but she did not answer his call. "... We don't know whether she is under some kinds of pressure," Ms Phogat said.

Top Indian wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.